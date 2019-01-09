Ardor (ARDR) Reaches Market Cap of $62.10 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 9th. In the last week, Ardor has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00001536 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, OKEx, Poloniex and HitBTC. Ardor has a total market capitalization of $62.10 million and approximately $664,449.00 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00018176 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00038305 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009194 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006419 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001918 BTC.

ION (ION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005164 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official message board for Ardor is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ardor’s official website is www.ardorplatform.org . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Stocks.Exchange, Poloniex, Binance, Upbit, HitBTC, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

