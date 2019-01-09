Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Receives $29.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACGL. BidaskClub cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In related news, Director Yiorgos Lillikas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.05 per share, with a total value of $25,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,593 shares of company stock valued at $353,393 over the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth about $393,068,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 182.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,262,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $165,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,479 shares in the last quarter. Marshfield Associates raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 215.4% during the second quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 4,551,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 177.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,929,737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 202.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,573,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,103,000 after buying an additional 1,721,752 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $26.43 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $24.79 and a one year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

