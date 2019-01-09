AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.03 Million Stake in Korn/Ferry International (KFY)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,752 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Korn/Ferry International worth $5,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,581,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,529,000 after acquiring an additional 372,742 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,474,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,600,000 after acquiring an additional 47,219 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,445,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,535,000 after acquiring an additional 80,821 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 158.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,107,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,509,000 after acquiring an additional 678,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 669,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,986,000 after acquiring an additional 141,049 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KFY opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. Korn/Ferry International has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $68.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.30.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $495.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Korn/Ferry International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 19th. Korn/Ferry International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Korn/Ferry International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

