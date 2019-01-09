Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Aptose Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The company is advancing therapeutics to treat life-threatening cancers, such as acute myeloid leukemia, high-risk myelodysplastic syndromes and other hematologic malignancies. Its lead program APTO-253 has completed a Phase 1 study in patients with solid tumors. Aptose Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc., is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on APTO. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.63.

APTO stock opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.84. Aptose Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $4.55.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptose Biosciences stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

