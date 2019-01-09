Apricus Biosciences (APRI) Trading Down 4.2%

Apricus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:APRI) dropped 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 698 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 898,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apricus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.20.

Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

About Apricus Biosciences (NASDAQ:APRI)

Apricus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates in the areas of urology and rheumatology. The company develops Vitaros, a topically-applied cream formulation of alprostadil used for the treatment of erectile dysfunction; and RayVa, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat Raynaud's phenomenon associated with scleroderma.

