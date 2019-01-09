APR Coin (APR) Market Capitalization Hits $244,007.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 22.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $244,007.00 and $8,735.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0440 or 0.00001091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, APR Coin has traded 50.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005806 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Blocknode (BND) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BitF (BITF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007803 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004558 BTC.

Mero (MERO) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 5,543,161 coins. The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge, TOPBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

