Applied DNA Sciences Inc (APDN) Major Shareholder William W. Montgomery Buys 154,000 Shares of Stock

Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) major shareholder William W. Montgomery purchased 154,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.44 per share, for a total transaction of $67,760.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,560,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,796. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. Applied DNA Sciences Inc has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.84.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 265.86% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. The company had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences stock. Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:APDN) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 53,600 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp owned about 0.44% of Applied DNA Sciences worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

APDN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc provides biotechnology based security solutions for supply chain security, brand protection, and law enforcement applications in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

