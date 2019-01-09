Apple Inc. (AAPL) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,026,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 278,500 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 2.4% of PGGM Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Apple were worth $457,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17,669.4% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 20,180,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $20,181,000 after purchasing an additional 20,067,124 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,008,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,981 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,874,216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,123,586,000 after purchasing an additional 304,600 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18,553.3% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,758,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $89,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,668,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,159,643 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,250,872,000 after purchasing an additional 466,888 shares during the last quarter. 57.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 3,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $647,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $728.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $233.47.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $62.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.55 billion. Apple had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 48.68%. Apple’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $245.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. S&P Equity Research increased their target price on shares of Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.75.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

