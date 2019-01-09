Aphria (APHA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 11th.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.15 million during the quarter.

NYSE APHA opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. Aphria has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $19.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aphria in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Eight Capital lowered Aphria to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 13th.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

