Animation Vision Cash (AVH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,439.00

Animation Vision Cash (CURRENCY:AVH) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Animation Vision Cash token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Animation Vision Cash has traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Animation Vision Cash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $86,439.00 worth of Animation Vision Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $492.49 or 0.12208514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000173 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027689 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Animation Vision Cash

AVH is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. Animation Vision Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Animation Vision Cash’s official Twitter account is @AvHcommunity . Animation Vision Cash’s official website is www.av.cash

Buying and Selling Animation Vision Cash

Animation Vision Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Animation Vision Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Animation Vision Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Animation Vision Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

