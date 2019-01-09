ANGI Homeservices (ANGI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.82.

NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -70.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.01. ANGI Homeservices has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.57 million. ANGI Homeservices had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 26,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $503,233.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 21,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $377,096.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 233,476 shares of company stock worth $4,133,558. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,699,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,179,000 after purchasing an additional 239,681 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,985,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,049,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,024,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,027,000 after purchasing an additional 521,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,352,000 after purchasing an additional 702,579 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc owns and operates the HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service to connect consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects. The company operates through two segments, North America and Europe. Its marketplace provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as book appointments with those professionals online or connect with them by telephone; and offers several home services-related resources.

