Analyzing Seven Stars Cloud Group (SSC) and Walt Disney (DIS)

Seven Stars Cloud Group (NASDAQ:SSC) and Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Seven Stars Cloud Group and Walt Disney, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven Stars Cloud Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Walt Disney 1 5 9 0 2.53

Walt Disney has a consensus target price of $123.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.39%. Given Walt Disney’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Walt Disney is more favorable than Seven Stars Cloud Group.

Profitability

This table compares Seven Stars Cloud Group and Walt Disney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven Stars Cloud Group -5.37% -72.38% -19.27% Walt Disney 21.20% 21.43% 10.83%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Seven Stars Cloud Group and Walt Disney’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven Stars Cloud Group $144.34 million 0.63 -$9.83 million N/A N/A Walt Disney $59.43 billion 2.79 $12.60 billion $7.08 15.74

Walt Disney has higher revenue and earnings than Seven Stars Cloud Group.

Risk & Volatility

Seven Stars Cloud Group has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walt Disney has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Walt Disney pays an annual dividend of $3.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Seven Stars Cloud Group does not pay a dividend. Walt Disney pays out 49.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Walt Disney has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Walt Disney shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.4% of Seven Stars Cloud Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Walt Disney shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Walt Disney beats Seven Stars Cloud Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven Stars Cloud Group

Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. operates as an Artificial-Intelligent (AI) and Blockchain-powered Fintech company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides asset owners and holders a method and platform for digital asset securitization, tokenization, and trading through managing and providing an infrastructure and environment that facilitates the transformation of traditional financial markets, such as commodities, currency, and credit into the asset digitalization. It also offers a closed supply chain trading ecosystem for corporate buyers and sellers designed to eliminate standard transactional intermediaries and create a more direct and margin-expanding path for principals. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business primarily in Singapore. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programming to digital cable providers and Internet protocol television providers. The company was formerly known as Wecast Network, Inc. and changed its name to Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. in July 2017. Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses. It also produces original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and television markets; and subscription video-on-demand services and in home entertainment formats, as well as operates ESPN+, a direct-to-consumer streaming service providing multi-sports content. Its Parks and Resorts segment owns and operates the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and the Disneyland Resort in California. This segment also operates Disney Resort & Spa in Hawaii, Disney Vacation Club, Disneyland Paris, Disney Cruise Line, and Adventures by Disney; and manages Hong Kong Disneyland Resort and Shanghai Disney Resort, as well as licenses its intellectual property to a third party for the operations of the Tokyo Disney Resort in Japan. The company's Studio Entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution in the theatrical, home entertainment, and television markets primarily under the Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Touchstone banners. This segment also produces stage plays and musical recordings; licenses and produces live entertainment events; and provides visual and audio effects, and other post-production services. Its Consumer Products & Interactive Media segment licenses its trade names, characters, and visual and literary properties; develops and publishes mobile games, books, magazines, and comic books; distributes branded merchandise directly through retail, online, and wholesale businesses; offers Website management and design; and develops and distributes online video content. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Burbank, California.

