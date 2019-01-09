Analyzing Petroquest Energy (PQUEQ) and Its Peers

Petroquest Energy (OTCMKTS: PQUEQ) is one of 173 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Petroquest Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Petroquest Energy alerts:

Petroquest Energy has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petroquest Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.08, indicating that their average share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Petroquest Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroquest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Petroquest Energy Competitors -3.39% 7.99% 5.34%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petroquest Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Petroquest Energy $108.29 million -$6.63 million -0.01 Petroquest Energy Competitors $10.01 billion $460.96 million 19.60

Petroquest Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Petroquest Energy. Petroquest Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Petroquest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Petroquest Energy and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroquest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Petroquest Energy Competitors 1888 7906 11535 383 2.48

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 56.70%. Given Petroquest Energy’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petroquest Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Petroquest Energy peers beat Petroquest Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Petroquest Energy Company Profile

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana. On November 6, 2018, PetroQuest Energy, Inc. along with its affiliates filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Petroquest Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroquest Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.