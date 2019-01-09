Analyzing Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (PGSVY) & Pledge Petroleum (PROP)

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) and Pledge Petroleum (OTCMKTS:PROP) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Pledge Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pledge Petroleum has a beta of -33.24, meaning that its stock price is 3,424% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and Pledge Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petroleum Geo-Services ASA $838.80 million 0.78 -$523.40 million N/A N/A Pledge Petroleum $20,000.00 537.12 -$600,000.00 N/A N/A

Pledge Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petroleum Geo-Services ASA.

Profitability

This table compares Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and Pledge Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petroleum Geo-Services ASA -30.92% -15.43% -5.09% Pledge Petroleum N/A -36.93% -35.70%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Petroleum Geo-Services ASA and Pledge Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petroleum Geo-Services ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pledge Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA beats Pledge Petroleum on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Petroleum Geo-Services ASA

Petroleum Geo-Services ASA, a marine geophysical company, provides a range of seismic and reservoir services worldwide. It operates in four business areas: Marine Contract, MultiClient, Operations, and Imaging & Engineering. The company is involved in the acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation of seismic data to oil and gas companies. It also offers electromagnetic services; and data library that comprises individual 3D surveys. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

About Pledge Petroleum

Pledge Petroleum Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it focused on the acquisition of producing oil fields. The company was formerly known as Propell Technologies Group, Inc. and changed its name to Pledge Petroleum Corp. in February 2017. Pledge Petroleum Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

