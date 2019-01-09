Analyzing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (FENC) and AVITA MED LTD/S (AVMXY)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and AVITA MED LTD/S (OTCMKTS:AVMXY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and AVITA MED LTD/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$7.04 million ($0.47) -15.62 AVITA MED LTD/S $1.25 million 36.33 -$12.78 million N/A N/A

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AVITA MED LTD/S.

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AVITA MED LTD/S has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and AVITA MED LTD/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 AVITA MED LTD/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 131.61%. AVITA MED LTD/S has a consensus target price of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,429.62%. Given AVITA MED LTD/S’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AVITA MED LTD/S is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and AVITA MED LTD/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -36.74% -34.74% AVITA MED LTD/S N/A N/A N/A

Summary

AVITA MED LTD/S beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About AVITA MED LTD/S

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin. Its lead product, RECELL System, is used in the treatment of various skin defects, such as burns and plastic reconstructive procedures. The company also offers ReGenerCell for chronic wounds and ReNovaCell for the restoration of pigmentation. Avita Medical Limited is based in Valencia, California.

