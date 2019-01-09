Analyzing Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $236.93 million 3.82 $48.19 million $2.58 15.19 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida $250.07 million 5.13 $42.86 million $1.28 21.22

Enterprise Financial Services has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida does not pay a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 27.39% 13.72% 1.43% Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 22.30% 10.20% 1.23%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Enterprise Financial Services and Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 1 3 0 2.75 Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida 0 3 2 0 2.40

Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $57.33, suggesting a potential upside of 46.30%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus target price of $31.75, suggesting a potential upside of 16.90%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Summary

Enterprise Financial Services beats Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans. In addition, the company provides treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, trust, fiduciary, and financial advisory services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, it had 19 banking locations and 5 limited service facilities in the St. Louis metropolitan area; 7 banking locations in the Kansas City metropolitan area; and 2 banking locations in the Phoenix metropolitan area. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services. As of March 1, 2018, it had 51 traditional branches and 5 commercial banking centers. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuart, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.