Analysts Set Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (SHO) Target Price at $16.43

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $16.00 price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000.

NYSE SHO opened at $13.85 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $12.70 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.13.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $289.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 177.05%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of November 5, 2018 has interests in 22 hotels comprised of 11,176 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

