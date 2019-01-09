Analysts Set Care.com Inc (CRCM) Price Target at $22.33

Shares of Care.com Inc (NYSE:CRCM) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRCM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Care.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut Care.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Care.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Care.com stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $21.40. 178,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,614,640. Care.com has a 1-year low of $15.14 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $653.11 million, a PE ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Care.com (NYSE:CRCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Care.com had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Care.com will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Krupinski sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $59,143.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,934.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sheila Lirio Marcelo sold 24,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $461,092.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,078,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,500,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,033 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in Care.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 93,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Care.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Care.com by 55.3% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Care.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 143,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Care.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 47,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Care.com, Inc operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities.

