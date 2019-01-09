Analysts Set Belden Inc. (BDC) Target Price at $64.28

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.28.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BDC. Longbow Research raised shares of Belden from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.92 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.78 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Belden from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Cross Research cut shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $47.52 on Friday. Belden has a 52-week low of $37.79 and a 52-week high of $87.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Belden had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Belden will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

Belden announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Henk Derksen acquired 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $76,773.15. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,678.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Stroup acquired 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.44 per share, with a total value of $494,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 21,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,342.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 11,128 shares of company stock valued at $596,098 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Belden in the 3rd quarter worth $159,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Belden by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Belden by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Belden in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. It operates through Broadcast Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Network Solutions segments. The Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, in-home network systems, playout systems, outside plant connectivity products, and other cable, and connectivity products.

