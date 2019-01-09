Analysts Offer Predictions for Seres Therapeutics Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Seres Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.43 million. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,584.66% and a negative net margin of 515.16%.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRB. ValuEngine cut Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Chardan Capital started coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on Seres Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

MCRB opened at $5.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $225.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.44. Seres Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $91,261.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,847.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Aunins sold 14,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.94, for a total value of $84,817.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,637.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 18,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after buying an additional 418,589 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 25,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 100.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 86,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 75.5% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

