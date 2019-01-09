Analysts Expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.49 Billion

Analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to announce sales of $4.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.26 billion and the highest is $4.53 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $18.18 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.96 billion to $18.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $17.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.01 billion to $18.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 47.38%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after acquiring an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 432.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 131,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,496,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,180,000 after acquiring an additional 990,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 268,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $2,388,000.

Shares of THC traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $39.74.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. It operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The company's general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: How to invest in a bear market

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.