Analysts Expect Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone OnDemand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.15. Cornerstone OnDemand posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will report full-year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cornerstone OnDemand.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative return on equity of 41.67% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSOD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group upped their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub raised Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, First Analysis set a $69.00 price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.91.

In related news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $1,094,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $411,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,337,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,698,180.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,756 shares of company stock worth $4,874,546 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 175.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand during the third quarter worth about $234,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CSOD stock opened at $52.31 on Wednesday. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1-year low of $36.26 and a 1-year high of $59.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

