Analysts Expect Cambrex Co. (CBM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $176.02 Million

Analysts predict that Cambrex Co. (NYSE:CBM) will announce sales of $176.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cambrex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $158.82 million and the highest is $210.17 million. Cambrex posted sales of $182.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Cambrex will report full year sales of $556.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $556.58 million to $556.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $691.12 million, with estimates ranging from $639.25 million to $723.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cambrex.

Get Cambrex alerts:

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cambrex had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $104.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cambrex in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Cambrex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cambrex in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. First Analysis upgraded Cambrex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cambrex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cambrex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.50.

In other Cambrex news, CEO Steven M. Klosk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.76, for a total value of $1,095,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,328 shares in the company, valued at $5,658,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cambrex by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,849,000 after purchasing an additional 370,806 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Cambrex by 117.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 503,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,446,000 after purchasing an additional 272,117 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cambrex by 104.3% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 483,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,090,000 after purchasing an additional 247,016 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cambrex by 9.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,530,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,079,000 after purchasing an additional 228,059 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambrex during the third quarter worth approximately $12,093,000.

Shares of NYSE CBM traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $45.57. 11,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,640. Cambrex has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.40.

About Cambrex

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various products and services for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. Its products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals.

See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambrex (CBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.