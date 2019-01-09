Analysts Expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (ACBI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Atlantic Capital Bancshares.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.92 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 157.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 74,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,761 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,616,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 138.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 220,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,691,000 after purchasing an additional 127,949 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,683. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $21.60.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company offers NOW, money market, savings, checking, time, Internet and brokered, and demand deposits; working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, letters of credit, installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit.

