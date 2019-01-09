Analysts Anticipate Flexion Therapeutics Inc (FLXN) to Announce -$1.24 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) will announce ($1.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.32). Flexion Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flexion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($4.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.91) to ($3.50). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Flexion Therapeutics.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.21% and a negative net margin of 1,346.87%.

FLXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.49 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $39.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.08.

In other news, insider Michael D. Clayman sold 3,278 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $40,516.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Clayman bought 5,000 shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.10 per share, for a total transaction of $85,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 83,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,344.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,868,988 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,679,000 after purchasing an additional 39,511 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 2,125,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,759,000 after buying an additional 151,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,619,112 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,294,000 after buying an additional 18,323 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,362,171 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after buying an additional 131,115 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FLXN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $13.21. 15,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,300. The company has a market capitalization of $496.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 8.88. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $29.10.

Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It lead product candidate includes Zilretta, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee.

