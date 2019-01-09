AmerisourceBergen Corp. (ABC) Receives $100.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Sunday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 30th.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $614,200.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,942,928.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy H. Gaddes sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $246,529.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,101 shares of company stock worth $12,142,506. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 140.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.87% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $75.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08. AmerisourceBergen has a fifty-two week low of $69.36 and a fifty-two week high of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 45.54%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

