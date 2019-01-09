Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/8/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

1/7/2019 – Ameris Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/24/2018 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/19/2018 – Ameris Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at FIG Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/19/2018 – Ameris Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Sandler O’Neill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/18/2018 – Ameris Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $49.50.

12/17/2018 – Ameris Bancorp was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/7/2018 – Ameris Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/26/2018 – Ameris Bancorp was given a new $50.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2018 – Ameris Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $59.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.44 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,878,000 after buying an additional 76,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after purchasing an additional 411,255 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $9,131,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth $16,104,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,275,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,381,000 after purchasing an additional 411,255 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, Small Business Administration Division, and Premium Finance Division.

