American Woodmark (AMWD) Upgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Longbow Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Friday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $96.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.27. American Woodmark has a 1 year low of $53.35 and a 1 year high of $148.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.17 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 4.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Scott Culbreth bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,681. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven Cary Dunston bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $82,845.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 51,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,258.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $270,770 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in American Woodmark by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in American Woodmark by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

