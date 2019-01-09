American Midstream Partners (AMID) Shares Gap Up to $4.00

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.00, but opened at $4.00. American Midstream Partners shares last traded at $3.87, with a volume of 7041 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.70. American Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 15.18% and a negative return on equity of 82.43%. The company had revenue of $202.35 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMID. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in American Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,816,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in American Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in American Midstream Partners by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID)

American Midstream Partners, LP provides midstream infrastructure that links the producers of natural gas, crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate, and specialty chemicals to various intermediate and end-use markets in the United States and Mexico. Its Gas Gathering and Processing Services segment offers services to producers of natural gas and crude oil, including transporting raw natural gas and crude oil from various receipt points through gathering systems, treating the raw natural gas, processing raw natural gas to separate the NGLs from the natural gas, fractionating NGLs, and selling or delivering pipeline-quality natural gas and NGLs.

