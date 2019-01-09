American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at TD Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday. They presently have a C$6.50 price objective on the stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.69% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HOT.UN. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.25 target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$9.64 to C$7.98 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$10.31 to C$8.65 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.94.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$6.68 on Monday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$7.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.92.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP is a Canada-based limited partnership company that invests in hotel real estate properties primarily in the United States. The principal business of the Company is to issue units and to acquire and hold shares of the American Hotel Income Properties REIT Inc (U.S.

