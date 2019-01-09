American Electric Power (AEP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) was downgraded by Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Shares of NYSE:AEP opened at $73.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.56. American Electric Power has a one year low of $62.71 and a one year high of $81.05.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Lisa M. Barton sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.55, for a total value of $68,321.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,056.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Chodak III sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $64,770.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,662,148,000 after buying an additional 584,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,558,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,148,000 after purchasing an additional 584,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,301,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,502,146,000 after purchasing an additional 164,878 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in American Electric Power by 9.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,496,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,311,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,554 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,469,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,524,000 after purchasing an additional 122,077 shares during the period. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

