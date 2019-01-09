Ameresco Inc (AMRC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

AMRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Oppenheimer set a $17.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 35,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,119. The stock has a market cap of $668.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.56. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer L. Miller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 5,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $88,090.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 110,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,767,495.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,016 shares of company stock valued at $283,206. Corporate insiders own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 2.9% during the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,012,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,823,000 after buying an additional 28,450 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ameresco by 100.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ameresco by 7.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,391,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,995,000 after buying an additional 101,884 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ameresco by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,008,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after buying an additional 38,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

