Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) is Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sitrin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 4.4% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $8,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,456 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,931,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 678 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,033 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 16,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,728,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN opened at $1,656.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.08, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,237.23 and a twelve month high of $2,050.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total value of $285,960.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,506.94, for a total value of $1,853,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,842 shares of company stock worth $38,549,801 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,085.47.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

