Alteryx Inc (AYX) Insider Robert Scott Jones Sells 19,184 Shares of Stock

Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) insider Robert Scott Jones sold 19,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total transaction of $1,199,959.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Robert Scott Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Thursday, January 3rd, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,523 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $257,856.23.

On Friday, November 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 1,333 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $77,527.28.

On Tuesday, October 30th, Robert Scott Jones sold 4,166 shares of Alteryx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.98, for a total transaction of $183,220.68.

Shares of AYX opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.84 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. Alteryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $70.47.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.79 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $169,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AYX shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alteryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Citigroup set a $85.00 price target on shares of Alteryx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alteryx from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/alteryx-inc-ayx-insider-robert-scott-jones-sells-19184-shares-of-stock.html.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc operates a self-service data analytics software platform that enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer for data preparation, blending, and analytics that could be deployable in the cloud and on premise; Alteryx Server, a secure and scalable server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models to production; and Alteryx Analytics Gallery, a cloud-based collaboration offering that allows users to share workflows in a centralized repository.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.