Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 6,292 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,292 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $11,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 228.9% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 17,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.00. 659,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,246. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.39 and a 1-year high of $64.06.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.04 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.69% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Patriarca purchased 2,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

