Alta Capital Management LLC Has $592,000 Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.34.

In related news, major shareholder Sardar Biglari sold 171,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.57, for a total value of $31,299,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,624,466. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.72. 446,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 499,867. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.63 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.05. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The company had revenue of $733.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 18th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.37%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

