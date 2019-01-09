Alta Capital Management LLC Has $27.35 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR)

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $27,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 101.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.52. The stock had a trading volume of 541,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $138.24. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $973.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Stuart R. Levine sold 8,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $879,072.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,607,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

