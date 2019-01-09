Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,138 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Financial llc boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 95 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 36.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 194 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,120.68, for a total transaction of $217,411.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,861.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amie Thuener O’toole sold 80 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,041.00, for a total value of $83,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,908. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,410 shares of company stock valued at $94,794,342. Corporate insiders own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Alphabet from $1,170.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Alphabet to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,301.81.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,076.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $745.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $970.11 and a 52-week high of $1,273.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.41 by $2.65. The company had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Strategy Asset Managers LLC” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/alphabet-inc-goog-shares-bought-by-strategy-asset-managers-llc.html.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.