Alphabet (GOOGL) Rating Increased to Buy at Pivotal Research

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pivotal Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $1,240.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $1,010.00. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,330.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,465.00 to $1,365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,342.11.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,085.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $977.66 and a 12-month high of $1,291.44. The company has a market cap of $750.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.32 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after buying an additional 3,284,967 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 118,282.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813,265 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 115,058.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,388,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,599 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $21,605,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.