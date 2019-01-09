Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (IVAL) Position Reduced by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF (BATS:IVAL) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the quarter. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF makes up about 2.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF in the third quarter worth $268,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,084,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,545,000 after purchasing an additional 173,711 shares in the last quarter.

Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $26.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,538 shares. Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF has a twelve month low of $27.91 and a twelve month high of $35.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were paid a $0.2205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from Alpha Architect International Quantitative Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

