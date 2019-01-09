Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Shares Bought by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Allegiant Travel worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 100.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $349,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 85.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 106,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 49,038 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $11,143,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 42.8% during the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

In related news, President John Redmond bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,385,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 102,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,787,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 486 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.98, for a total value of $54,422.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $111.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $98.18 and a 12 month high of $181.45.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $393.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.30 million. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $133.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.09.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/09/allegiant-travel-algt-shares-bought-by-metlife-investment-advisors-llc.html.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, focuses on the provision of travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited frequency nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.