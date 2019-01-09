Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The Company offers banking products and services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individual customers, through its subsidiaries. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, bank-by-mail, cashier’s checks, travelers checks, gift cards, savings bonds, personal loans, automobile loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, online banking services, safe deposit boxes and automated teller machines. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

ABTX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Allegiance Bancshares from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised Allegiance Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens downgraded Allegiance Bancshares from an overweight rating to an equal rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Allegiance Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $46.85.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.55 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 19.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Frances H. Jeter acquired 1,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.29 per share, with a total value of $34,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $423,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances H. Jeter acquired 3,000 shares of Allegiance Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.05 per share, for a total transaction of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $413,223. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 37,650 shares of company stock worth $1,201,122 in the last three months. 12.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 54,985 shares during the last quarter. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

