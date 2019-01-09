Alio Gold (ALO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Alio Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It engaged in exploration, development and production primarily in Mexico. The company’s principal assets include the producing San Francisco mine in Sonora, Mexico and the development stage Ana Paula project in Guerrero, Mexico. Alio Gold Inc, formerly known as Timmins Gold Corp, is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Alio Gold stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.00. 3,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,140. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.80.

Alio Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.94 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alio Gold during the third quarter valued at $189,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Alio Gold during the third quarter valued at $677,000. U S Global Investors Inc grew its stake in Alio Gold by 43.4% during the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc now owns 1,232,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 372,923 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alio Gold by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,520,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 82,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Alio Gold during the second quarter valued at $4,645,000.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

