Align Technology (ALGN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.84.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.91.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total value of $2,318,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.

