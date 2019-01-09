Align Technology (ALGN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $275.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGN. ValuEngine downgraded Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Align Technology from $425.00 to $346.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Align Technology in a report on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub cut Align Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Align Technology from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $339.84.
Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $192.95 on Friday. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $177.93 and a 12 month high of $398.88. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.60, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.91.
In related news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.82, for a total value of $2,318,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 8,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.42, for a total value of $1,993,108.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,764 shares of company stock valued at $5,427,059 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.
Align Technology Company Profile
Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intraoral scanners, and computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers Invisalign Full, a treatment used for a range of malocclusion; Invisalign Teen treatment that addresses orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators, compensation for tooth eruption, and six free single arch replacement aligners; and Invisalign Assist treatment for anterior alignment and aesthetically-oriented cases.
