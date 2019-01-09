Aldershot Resources (ALZ) Trading 9.1% Higher

Aldershot Resources Ltd (CVE:ALZ) shares traded up 9.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.06. 3,643,147 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 1,681,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Aldershot Resources Company Profile (CVE:ALZ)

Aldershot Resources Ltd., doing business as Solo Growth Corp., focuses on operating as a retailer for adult-use cannabis in Canada. The company was formerly known as Quattro Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Aldershot Resources Ltd. in July 2001. Aldershot Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

