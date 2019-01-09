Akorn, Inc. (AKRX) Position Boosted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) by 937.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 408,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369,474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of Akorn worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AKRX. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Akorn by 21.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 22,455 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Akorn during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Akorn during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Akorn by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 1,502,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 474,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP lifted its position in Akorn by 152.8% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 90,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 54,485 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Bonaccorsi purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.48 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKRX opened at $3.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Akorn, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $33.63.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.17). Akorn had a negative net margin of 34.69% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $165.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AKRX. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of Akorn and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akorn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Akorn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akorn presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.67.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

