Akcea Therapeutics Inc (AKCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Akcea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKCA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AKCA. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Akcea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Akcea Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akcea Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Get Akcea Therapeutics alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,727,000 after buying an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,672,000 after buying an additional 34,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akcea Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKCA opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36 and a beta of 2.57. Akcea Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $40.75.

Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.52 million. Akcea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 245.68% and a negative return on equity of 77.04%. The company’s revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Akcea Therapeutics will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Akcea Therapeutics Company Profile

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akcea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.