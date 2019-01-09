Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price decreased by Piper Jaffray Companies to $84.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has an overweight rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Akamai Technologies’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks raised Akamai Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.14.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $62.45 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $669.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Paul Sagan sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.46, for a total value of $3,910,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,911.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.81, for a total value of $76,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,035 shares in the company, valued at $273,613.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,544 shares of company stock worth $4,561,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 394.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,448 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 291.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,762 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers Web and mobile performance solutions, such as Ion, a situational performance solution; Dynamic Site Accelerator that helps in consistent Website performance; Image Manager that automatically optimizes online images; CloudTest to conduct load testing and other analysis of Websites in a pre-production environment; mPulse that provides real-time Website performance data to provide insight about end-user experiences on a Website; and Global Traffic Management, a fault-tolerant solution.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.