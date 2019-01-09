Air Products & Chemicals (APD) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. They currently have $179.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Air Products has a strong project backlog. Moreover, strategic investments in high-return projects, new business deals, cost cuts and acquisitions should drive results in fiscal 2019. The Lu'An syngas project is also expected to contribute to its earnings. Air Products also remains committed to maximize returns to shareholders. Moreover, the company has outperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Air Products & Chemicals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $188.54.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock traded down $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $156.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,957. Air Products & Chemicals has a 52-week low of $148.44 and a 52-week high of $175.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $160.11 per share, with a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $629,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Air Products & Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $513,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Air Products & Chemicals (APD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.