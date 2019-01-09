Air France KLM (AF) PT Set at €9.75 by UBS Group

Air France KLM (EPA:AF) received a €9.75 ($11.34) price objective from UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AF. Deutsche Bank set a €9.40 ($10.93) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Macquarie set a €10.20 ($11.86) target price on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.70 ($15.93) price target on Air France KLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.29 ($11.97).

Air France KLM has a 52-week low of €6.88 ($8.00) and a 52-week high of €14.65 ($17.03).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance services; and other air-transport-related services.

